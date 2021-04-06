QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti Sells 2,308 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $47,960.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,932,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $934,227.80.

On Friday, March 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 36,701 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $739,892.16.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $195,617.65.

On Monday, March 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $51,075.16.

On Monday, February 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $44,847.68.

On Monday, January 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 32,099 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $660,918.41.

On Friday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 24,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $528,504.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 28,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $619,836.00.

QNST stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $25.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QuinStreet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,798,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,206,000 after purchasing an additional 400,543 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in QuinStreet by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 145,385 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter worth $1,695,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth $2,079,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in QuinStreet by 23.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 84,981 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QNST shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

