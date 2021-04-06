Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 11,441 shares.The stock last traded at $12.97 and had previously closed at $13.30.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.12.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

