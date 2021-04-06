RAMP Price Reaches $0.65 on Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. RAMP has a total market cap of $151.61 million and $25.22 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAMP has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00074152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00288681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00103641 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.34 or 0.00744870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030509 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011540 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,444,945 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

