Raymond James Cuts Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target to $10.00

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. 137,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,031,924. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $228.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.01 million. Analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,480,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,324,000 after buying an additional 288,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after buying an additional 1,036,097 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,770,000 after buying an additional 430,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $25,673,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

