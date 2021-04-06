Raymond James Downgrades Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) to Market Perform

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$37.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$38.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.57.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Shares of TSE LIF traded down C$1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 206,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,943. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.19. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$16.88 and a twelve month high of C$40.76.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.4499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.