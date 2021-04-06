Raymond James Downgrades Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) to Market Perform

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$37.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$38.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.57.
Shares of TSE LIF traded down C$1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 206,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,943. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.19. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$16.88 and a twelve month high of C$40.76.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.