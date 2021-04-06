Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 544.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 123,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

