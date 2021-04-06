Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Smith Micro Software worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 83,730 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 900,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 322,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 26,033 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares during the period. 22.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

SMSI stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.60 million, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.86. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

