Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,739 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWV. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $715,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $43.40.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

