Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $21,733,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 76,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,475,722. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

