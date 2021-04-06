Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.50 Per Share

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Real Estate Investors’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:RLE opened at GBX 33.20 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.57, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Real Estate Investors has a 1-year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 45 ($0.59).

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

