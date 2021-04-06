RED (RED) Price Tops $0.0106 on Major Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, RED has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $57,417.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.04 or 0.00418622 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004899 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

