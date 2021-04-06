Redcentric (LON:RCN) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Redcentric (LON:RCN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.18% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:RCN opened at GBX 138.50 ($1.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. Redcentric has a 52 week low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 158 ($2.06). The firm has a market cap of £216.24 million and a PE ratio of -23.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 124.78.

In other Redcentric news, insider David Senior sold 28,571 shares of Redcentric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £35,713.75 ($46,660.24).

About Redcentric

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit