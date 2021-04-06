Redcentric (LON:RCN) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Redcentric (LON:RCN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.18% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:RCN opened at GBX 138.50 ($1.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. Redcentric has a 52 week low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 158 ($2.06). The firm has a market cap of £216.24 million and a PE ratio of -23.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 124.78.

In other Redcentric news, insider David Senior sold 28,571 shares of Redcentric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £35,713.75 ($46,660.24).

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

