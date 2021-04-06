Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $16.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 371,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

