Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.56.

RGA stock opened at $126.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $66.99 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.23 and a 200-day moving average of $113.96.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 451,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,386,000 after acquiring an additional 41,730 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 101,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 46,373 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

