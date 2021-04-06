ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading 9.9% Higher

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s stock price traded up 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $11.86. 32,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,393,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ReneSola from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $800.89 million, a P/E ratio of -53.72 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

