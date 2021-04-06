Rhumbline Advisers Takes $393,000 Position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRON. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth $19,907,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $45,603,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Blackhill Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000.

KRON opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

