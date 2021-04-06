Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.69 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00075174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.45 or 0.00295780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00105789 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.17 or 0.00784703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00030053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,578.23 or 0.99891285 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

