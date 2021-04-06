RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

OPP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 115,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,751. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Dividend History for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP)

