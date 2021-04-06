RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

RFM traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,532. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35.

In other news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $70,665.48.

