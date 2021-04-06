RMR Wealth Builders Buys New Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,523,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,388 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 107,332 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

NYSE BUD opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.89, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

