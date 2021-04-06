RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $31,000 Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NICE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 4,864,233.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,261,000 after buying an additional 875,562 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,039,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,347,000 after buying an additional 582,453 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth approximately $85,914,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 538,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,717,000 after buying an additional 161,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE opened at $232.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $146.07 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Barclays raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.85.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

