RMR Wealth Builders Purchases Shares of 650 Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

