RMR Wealth Builders Takes $34,000 Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

In other Plug Power news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $1,455,985.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 218,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,559,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 638,381 shares of company stock worth $40,850,763. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

