Robbins Farley LLC Purchases New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.28. 370,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,366,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $242.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

