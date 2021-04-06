Robbins Farley LLC Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000. Domino’s Pizza accounts for approximately 2.0% of Robbins Farley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $5.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.02. 5,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,882. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.27.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

