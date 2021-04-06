Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Buys 78 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 156.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Square were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $229.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.12 and its 200-day moving average is $211.20. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.86.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total value of $2,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 411,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,239,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,163,442 shares of company stock worth $267,975,830. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

