Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,575,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14,047.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 365,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.02.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

