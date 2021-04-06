Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Makes New Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,447,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on stock opened at $234.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $99.68 and a fifty-two week high of $235.38.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,547. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

