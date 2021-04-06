Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.72

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.74. Route1 shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 1,600 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

About Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF)

Route1 Inc provides industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication, and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions to the government, military, and private sectors in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and MobiNET and DEFIMNET, which are universal identity management and service delivery platforms.

