Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.72

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.74. Route1 shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 1,600 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

About Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF)

Route1 Inc provides industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication, and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions to the government, military, and private sectors in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and MobiNET and DEFIMNET, which are universal identity management and service delivery platforms.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit