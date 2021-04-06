Royal Bank of Canada Raises NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target to GBX 9,200

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NEXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,576.55 ($72.86).

LON:NXT opened at GBX 8,057.82 ($105.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,737.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,054.99. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 3,854 ($50.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,232 ($107.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.54. The stock has a market cap of £10.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35.

In other NEXT news, insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total transaction of £363,860 ($475,385.42).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

