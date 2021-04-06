Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN)

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.25 price objective on the stock.
The stock has a market cap of C$373.82 million and a PE ratio of 13.08. Slate Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$4.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.67.
Slate Retail REIT Company Profile
Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.