Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN)

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.25 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of C$373.82 million and a PE ratio of 13.08. Slate Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$4.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.67.

Slate Retail REIT Company Profile

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.4 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

