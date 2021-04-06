RPM International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
RPM International has raised its dividend by 19.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years.
Shares of RPM International stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. RPM International has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.03.
In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.
About RPM International
RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.
