RPM International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

RPM International has raised its dividend by 19.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. RPM International has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.03.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

