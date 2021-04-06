RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.11.

RPM has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 518,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 98,906 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 58,085 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 43,203 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

RPM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.92. 5,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,135. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. RPM International has a twelve month low of $58.53 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.03.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

