RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $618.47

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 618.47 ($8.08) and traded as high as GBX 683.60 ($8.93). RSA Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 681.80 ($8.91), with a volume of 2,857,023 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 22.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 678.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 618.47.

In other news, insider Scott Egan sold 67,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.85), for a total transaction of £455,797.02 ($595,501.72).

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

