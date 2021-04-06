Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 174.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 250,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

RUBY stock opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

