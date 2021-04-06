Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given New $26.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RUSMF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Russel Metals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lowered Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $26.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of RUSMF opened at $21.35 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.