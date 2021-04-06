Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

RUS opened at C$26.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 68.67. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$12.95 and a twelve month high of C$26.90.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$674.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 389.74%.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

