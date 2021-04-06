S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of SCPPF opened at $7.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

