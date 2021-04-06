Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2379 per share by the energy company on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of SBR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,102. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $454.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.61. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $35.55.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.