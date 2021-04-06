Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Get Safestore alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SFSHF. Panmure Gordon raised Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Safestore to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of SFSHF stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Safestore has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safestore (SFSHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.