Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 704,175 shares.The stock last traded at $32.04 and had previously closed at $32.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SANA. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($2.57).

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.