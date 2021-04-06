Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.09 Million

Analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will announce $130.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.17 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $82.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $498.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $515.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $494.58 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $505.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $132.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Gabelli lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of SASR opened at $43.93 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $44.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

