Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will announce ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Scholar Rock reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of SRRK stock traded down $9.16 on Tuesday, hitting $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98.

In other news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

