Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 22,929 BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $57,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 23.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $428,731.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,454 shares of company stock worth $1,679,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Shares of BB stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

