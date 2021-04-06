Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

