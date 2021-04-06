Schroder Investment Management Group Has $281,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,658,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,520 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 193,652 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 449,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 284,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 248,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 410,826.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 267,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 267,037 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Shares of EWA opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.