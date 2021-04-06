Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $139,000 in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSC. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSC opened at $147.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Providence Service Co. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $156.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,459.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

