Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $392,000 Investment in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 118.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Comments


