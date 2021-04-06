Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 142,177 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,177 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

