Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 57,117 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,117 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MasTec were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MasTec by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,114,000 after acquiring an additional 540,467 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,707 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,871,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $99.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average of $69.19.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Insiders have sold 109,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

